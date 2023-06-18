Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,056 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $84,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.50. The company has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

