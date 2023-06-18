Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,964,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 210,901 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Comcast worth $103,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

