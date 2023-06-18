Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,989 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $69,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Mondelez International by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

