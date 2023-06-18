Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,357,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 776,590 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Twilio worth $66,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $101.93.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $89,933.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,002 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Twilio from $83.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

