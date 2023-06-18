Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 424,806 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of CVS Health worth $71,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

NYSE CVS opened at $67.72 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

