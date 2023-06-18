Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,346 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.93% of nVent Electric worth $59,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

nVent Electric Price Performance

In related news, Director Greg Scheu bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.23 per share, for a total transaction of $203,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,474.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $138,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,715.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Greg Scheu purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.23 per share, for a total transaction of $203,181.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,474.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,644 shares of company stock worth $1,115,024 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVT stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

See Also

