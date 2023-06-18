Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,179 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of ResMed worth $69,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $219.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.23 and a 12-month high of $247.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $1,272,505.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $97,966,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total value of $329,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,721,536.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $1,272,505.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,966,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,951 shares of company stock worth $7,007,754. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

