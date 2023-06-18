Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of The Cigna Group worth $63,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $268.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.23 and a 200-day moving average of $285.38. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.27.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

