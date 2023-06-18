Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $68,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,253 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $697,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at $158,316,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,891 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,150. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $783.05 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $561.71 and a one year high of $837.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $769.56 and a 200 day moving average of $759.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $811.00 to $816.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

