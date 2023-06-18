Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,473,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,190 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Wayfair worth $81,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of W. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 12.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,522,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,107,000 after acquiring an additional 273,400 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE:W opened at $55.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 3.01. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on W shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Wayfair from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wayfair from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $974,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $974,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $261,370.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.