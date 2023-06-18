Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,318,937 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Intel worth $61,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC opened at $36.37 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

