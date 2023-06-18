Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,945,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Roku worth $79,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Roku by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Roku by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 632,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,747,000 after acquiring an additional 400,200 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 10.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Roku by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 7.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 256,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $407,507.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $407,507.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $83,037.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,644.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830 in the last 90 days. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU opened at $70.69 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $101.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average is $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.