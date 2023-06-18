Voya Investment Management LLC Has $104.49 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,715 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $104,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $517.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $553.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.91.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $2,127,636.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,771,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,738,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.