Voya Investment Management LLC Has $57.20 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,281 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of CF Industries worth $57,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 18.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,164,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,411,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average of $79.31. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.