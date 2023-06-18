Voya Investment Management LLC Has $58.89 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 43,232 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Starbucks worth $58,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after acquiring an additional 487,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $101.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.