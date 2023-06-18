Voya Investment Management LLC Has $62.82 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of General Electric worth $62,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co grew its position in General Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in General Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $106.29 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average of $90.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

