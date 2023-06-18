Voya Investment Management LLC Has $67.23 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,478 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 51,764 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $67,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $122.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

