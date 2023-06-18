Voya Investment Management LLC Has $90.01 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,058,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,378 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $90,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $451,711,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 123.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,546,000 after buying an additional 1,757,682 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 479.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,390,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,862,000 after buying an additional 1,150,483 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE MS opened at $88.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.47. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

