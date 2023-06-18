Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of American Express worth $92,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $172.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.79 and a 200 day moving average of $161.08. The company has a market cap of $128.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.