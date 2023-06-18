Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 116,801 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,801 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Seagen worth $93,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Seagen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $281,065,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $198.32 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $207.16. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.45.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $11,322,275.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,333,972.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,802 shares of company stock valued at $24,061,239. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

