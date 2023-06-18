Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 211,997 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,997 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Smartsheet worth $63,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $2,336,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $14,255,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $42.01 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $219.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael P. Gregoire acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,359. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

