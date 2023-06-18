Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 55,843 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,133 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 55,843 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Splunk worth $65,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Splunk by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.19.

Splunk stock opened at $108.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.42 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.40.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

