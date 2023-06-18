Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Baker Hughes worth $60,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $195,343,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,453 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Baker Hughes by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Baker Hughes by 945.9% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,567,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.1 %

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of BKR opened at $30.57 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.91 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -690.91%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.