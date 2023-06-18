Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 115,930 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 961,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,930 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $65,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $75.22 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus cut their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

