Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 148,577 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 148,577 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Progressive worth $103,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $129.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.21. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $108.64 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,236 shares of company stock worth $2,392,864 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.