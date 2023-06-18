Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,488,067 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,488,067 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Atlassian worth $73,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.32.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian Trading Down 2.4 %

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $1,315,099.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,890,596.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $1,315,099.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,890,596.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $1,414,320.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,374 shares in the company, valued at $19,800,485.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,401 shares of company stock worth $53,237,591. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $177.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.10 and a 200 day moving average of $155.25. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of -85.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

