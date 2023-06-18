Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,488,067 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,488,067 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Atlassian worth $73,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.32.
Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $177.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.10 and a 200 day moving average of $155.25. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of -85.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
