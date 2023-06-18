Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 213 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $56,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $217.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.66. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

