Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 40,931 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,289 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 40,931 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Boeing worth $58,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bull Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,133,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.3 %

BA opened at $219.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

