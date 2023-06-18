Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 91,732 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,732 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of Okta worth $63,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Shares of OKTA opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.12. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.76.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

