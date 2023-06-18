Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stake Increased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,035 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 178,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Insider Activity

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

