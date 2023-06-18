Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on W. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $974,779.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $974,779.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $261,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,613. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wayfair Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 38,851 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in Wayfair by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $55.28 on Friday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -9.01 EPS for the current year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

