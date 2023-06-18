Webb Lauren Stafford Sells 100,000 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $929,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
SoFi Technologies Stock Performance
SoFi Technologies stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.65.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
Featured Stories
