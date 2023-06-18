Webb Lauren Stafford Sells 100,000 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $929,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.