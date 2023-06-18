Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $158.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

