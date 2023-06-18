Westaim (CVE:WED) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.65

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.65 and last traded at C$3.63, with a volume of 1100500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on Westaim from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$516.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 39.04.

Westaim ( CVE:WED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 91.36% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of C$1.49 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that The Westaim Co. will post 0.8040541 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

