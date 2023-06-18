Whitener Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,077 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.2% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.23.

Shares of MSFT opened at $342.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $351.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.86 and a 200-day moving average of $274.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

