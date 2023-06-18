WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.75 and last traded at $61.78. Approximately 35,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 58,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.06.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

