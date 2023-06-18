WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 755,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 382,750 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $60,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of WNS by 14.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth $202,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of WNS by 496.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

Shares of WNS opened at $71.63 on Friday. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $68.52 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

