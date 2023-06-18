Xiaotong Zhu Sells 2,500 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tesla Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $260.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.60. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $825.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.15.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

