Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Position Lowered by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YNDX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 193.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 109,784 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 238,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 12.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 559,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex Stock Performance

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. Yandex has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Yandex Profile

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal, Ride-hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Classifieds, Media Services, and Other Business Units and Initiatives. The Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.