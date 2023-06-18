Yoav Landman Sells 30,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $819,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,258,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,238,920.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $513,200.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $310,500.00.

JFrog Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FROG stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 0.43. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.48 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of JFrog by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of JFrog by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in JFrog by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in JFrog by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in JFrog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

