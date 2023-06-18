Yoav Landman Sells 30,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $819,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,258,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,238,920.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00.
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $513,200.00.
- On Monday, May 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00.
- On Monday, April 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $310,500.00.
JFrog Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of FROG stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 0.43. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15.
Institutional Trading of JFrog
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of JFrog by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of JFrog by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in JFrog by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in JFrog by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in JFrog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
