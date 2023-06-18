Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $282.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.19. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $365.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Articles

