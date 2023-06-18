Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.18% of Zillow Group worth $13,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -79.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,986.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,961 shares of company stock worth $2,632,440 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

