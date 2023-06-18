Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,285 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.05. The firm has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

