Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $222,262.56 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $222,262.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32.

On Friday, May 12th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $205,949.12.

On Thursday, April 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $198,920.80.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $222,875.12.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $219,489.92.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $70.06 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $124.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average is $69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 162.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,156,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,860 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,108,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,000 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

