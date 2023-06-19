10,214 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,864,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,473,000 after buying an additional 2,739,474 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,450,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 322,968 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,094 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $644,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $10.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $19.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
