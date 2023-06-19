10,214 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,864,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,473,000 after buying an additional 2,739,474 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,450,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 322,968 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,094 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $644,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $10.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $721.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.