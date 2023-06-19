11,667 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.19.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock opened at $66.28 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.81%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.