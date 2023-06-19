18,176 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 118,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.
Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %
Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54.
Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.
Kinder Morgan Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.
