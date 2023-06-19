2,760 Shares in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $78.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGND. TheStreet raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $494,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,898 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

