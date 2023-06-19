36,001 Shares in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 203.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the third quarter worth $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 64.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 36.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SA opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Rating ) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

