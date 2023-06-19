45,316 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Bought by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
